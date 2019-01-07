Apple lowers revenue expectations for 2018 | Money Talks

The slowdown in China is taking a massive bite out of Apple. The US tech giant's market value fell by around $55 billion on Wednesday, after CEO Tim Cook shocked investors by cutting the firm's revenue forecasts for the first time in 16 years. He's blamed poor iPhone sales in China, with the gloomy outlook also driving investors away from Apple's suppliers and other tech stocks. For more, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas. #Apple #revenue #AppleRevenue