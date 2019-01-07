BIZTECH
Brazilian stocks reach record high as Bolsonaro sworn in | Money Talks
Brazil's stock market has started the New Year with a bang, hitting a record high after former general Jair Bolsonaro was sworn-in as the country's new president. Despite his attacks on women, minorities and the gay community investors have been drawn to his promise to reform Latin America’s largest economy. But some fear his plans could be derailed by a hostile opposition, as Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the new Brazilian government's economic policies, we speak to Armando Castelar, economics professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. #Brazil #Bolsonaro #BrazilStocks
January 7, 2019
