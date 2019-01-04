January 4, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Saudi coalition is reportedly recruiting child soldiers from Sudan to fight in Yemen
During UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden, the Saudi-backed government and Iran-aligned Houthi rebels came together at the negotiating table for the first time in two years. But the fragile agreements they struck are already fracturing... with reports the Saudi coalition is recruiting child soldiers to fight their proxy war. #ProxyWar #Saudi #Yemen
Saudi coalition is reportedly recruiting child soldiers from Sudan to fight in Yemen
Explore