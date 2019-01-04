We examine the state of Turkey’s economy and its forecast for 2019

When it comes to the economy - 2018 was a year Turkey would likely rather forget. Inflation hit a 15-year high during the year, and a diplomatic spat with the United States sent the Turkish lira spiraling to a record low against the dollar. The government has reassured the public, saying its initiatives and reforms will usher in a new year of stability for the country's finances. In part that will be fueled by a strong export sector, which rose by more than 7 per cent last year and that growth is expected to continue in 2019. But some economists are still wary. Unemployment and inflation rates are still worryingly high, and the current account deficit sits well above 30 billion dollars. Guest: Hatice Karahan Senior advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan #TurkeyEconomy #TurkishEconomy #Turkey2019