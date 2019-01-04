WORLD
1 MIN READ
We examine the state of Turkey’s economy and its forecast for 2019
When it comes to the economy - 2018 was a year Turkey would likely rather forget. Inflation hit a 15-year high during the year, and a diplomatic spat with the United States sent the Turkish lira spiraling to a record low against the dollar. The government has reassured the public, saying its initiatives and reforms will usher in a new year of stability for the country's finances. In part that will be fueled by a strong export sector, which rose by more than 7 per cent last year and that growth is expected to continue in 2019. But some economists are still wary. Unemployment and inflation rates are still worryingly high, and the current account deficit sits well above 30 billion dollars. Guest: Hatice Karahan Senior advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan #TurkeyEconomy #TurkishEconomy #Turkey2019
We examine the state of Turkey’s economy and its forecast for 2019
January 4, 2019
Explore
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
EU hopeful of reaching US trade deal by July 9 to avoid tariffs
Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Malaysia reaffirms independent economic policy after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS countries
US-backed group proposes 'Human Transit Areas' for relocating Palestinians in Gaza: report
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us