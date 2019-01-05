Iraq's Christians: Minority community remain fearful of Daesh

Daesh took control of one-third of Iraq in 2014. And since then, a local church organization says the number of Christians there has dropped from 500,000 to 200,000. More that a year ago, Baghdad declared the group had been defeated. But the thousands of Christians who fled their homelands in the district of Hamdaneyah say they're not convinced. Altaf Ahmad has the details from Baghdad. #IraqChristians #Iraq #Daesh