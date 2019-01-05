Burundi Anti-Malaria Cosmetics: Entrepreneur takes on malaria with skin care

Malaria is one of the world's life threatening diseases, with sub-Saharan Africa accounting for 92 percent of the cases, according to WHO. In 2017, there were 219 million cases in 90 countries and 435 thousand deaths recorded. There have been significant efforts to reduce the numbers. But as Angela Murphy reports, a unique range of beauty products, made in Burundi, may hold the solution.