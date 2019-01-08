January 8, 2019
The War in Syria: Syrian children die in the cold winter weather
Torrential rains and cold weather in northern Syria have swept away tents in camps for displaced people. The rains have left thousands of refugee families without food, shelter, or supplies. And it's not the first time this harsh winter has made life harder for these families. Obaida Hitto tells us the story of one of the dozens of families that have lost a child this winter.
