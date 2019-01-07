Apple to pull iPhone 7, 8 models off shelves in Germany | Money Talks

A day after investors sold-off almost $75 billion worth of stock on slower sales in China, Apple now has to pull some of its iPhone models from shelves in Germany. That is after a court in Munich ruled the firm had infringed patents on power-saving technology. It is the latest development in a long-running patent battle between the tech giant and the US chipmaker, Qualcomm. And Chetan Sharma, mobile industry consulting and strategic advisory firm, Chetan Sharma Consulting, joins us for more on this dispute. #Apple #AppleGermany #iPhone8