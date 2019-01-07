Golden Globe Awards: Biopic of music group Queen rules film awards

The Golden Globes ended with a big surprise. Best Motion Picture -Drama and Best Actor in a Drama both went to 'Bohemian Rhapsody', the bio-pic of the music group Queen. It was a box office hit but got mixed reviews from critics. Mary MacCarthy has more on that and the other big winners at the Golden Globes in Hollywood. #GoldenGlobes #awards