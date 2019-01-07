January 7, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The War in Syria: Trump's security adviser to visit Turkey
US President Donald Trump's national security adviser is in Turkey to try to hammer out a deal over the withdrawal of American troops from northern Syria. Ankara wants to make sure the YPG terror group won't be left in charge - but a lack of clarity over how the withdrawal will take place is complicating the issue. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports. #US #Turkey #Bolton
