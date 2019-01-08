Catholic Church Sex Abuse: French Cardinal sex abuse trial begins

The highest-profile Catholic cardinal to be caught up in a paedophile scandal in France has gone on trial in Lyon. Archbishop Jean-Felix Luciani admits he made mistakes in handling the allegations of sexual abuse from the 1970s to the nineties. But says he hasn't committed any crime. The court action started as Pope Francis delivered a speech describing paedophilia as one of the vilest crimes conceivable. Sarah Morice reports. #cardinal #CatholicChurch