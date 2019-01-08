January 8, 2019
US Government Shutdown: Congress standoff adds to federal workers woes
Parts of the US government are still shut down. Lawmakers in Washington are still struggling to find a way to put a budget together. Over a dozen agencies are without funds. And, also affected are the thousands of workers across the country, that are either working for free, or not going to work at all. TRT's Lionel Donovan has more.
