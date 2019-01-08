Uighur Comedian Disappears: Adil Mijit not seen in China for two months

A prominent Uighur comedian has gone missing in the XInjiang region of China. Adil Mijit's family has not seen him for two months. And some suspect he has been sent to one of the so-called re-education camps that Beijing says are needed to combat the growth of extremism. But as Omer Kablan explains, critics say the camps are, illegal and are used for political indoctrination.