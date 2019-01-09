US, China seek end to trade war through talks | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump says trade talks with China are going very well, as negotiations continued in Beijing for a second day. They could even continue for a third. The two countries are trying to reach an agreement over trade disputes that have escalated into successive rounds of tit-for-tat tariff hikes. But will they be able to resolve their differences? Mobin Nasir finds out. We’re joined by Matt Maley, an equity strategist and managing director at Miller Tabak. #TradeWar #trade #USChina