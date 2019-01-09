BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Ghosn denies all allegations against him | Money Talks
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has denied all charges of financial misconduct in his first court appearance in Tokyo. Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November for under-reporting his finances and has had his detention extended twice since. His current detention ends on January 11, but his legal team says he's likely to spend another six months behind bars due to the nature of Japan's justice system. For more on this we’re joined by TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Ghosn #Nissan
Ghosn denies all allegations against him | Money Talks
January 9, 2019
Explore
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
EU hopeful of reaching US trade deal by July 9 to avoid tariffs
Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Malaysia reaffirms independent economic policy after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS countries
US-backed group proposes 'Human Transit Areas' for relocating Palestinians in Gaza: report
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us