He's known as a master of poetic cinema. An artist whose work features stories about everything from family to religious freedom. And now, a new exhibit at Istanbul's Pera Museum showcases the versatile and multicultural world of renowned director Sergey Parajanov. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to find out about the many trials and tribulations of this genre-bending filmmaker. #SergeiParajanov #Cinema #Showcase