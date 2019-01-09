The Trump Presidency: Trump makes case for border wall in TV address

US President Donald Trump has made a live television address to the nation, to demand FUNDING for his wall along the Mexican border. He says the barrier is needed to end what he describes as a growing humanitarian and security crisis. But Democratic leaders responded,, by accusing Trump of holding the American people hostage and by shutting down the government until he gets his way. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington. #Trump, #Mexico, #Migrants