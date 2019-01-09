Galapagos Iguanas: Scientists reintroduce land iguanas to Santiago

For decades, the Galapagos Islands have been a major destination for wildlife researchers and conservationists. The isolated archipelago had a resounding impact on Charles Darwin and the formulation of his natural selection theory. And as Arabella Munro explains, scientists are now working to return the islands to the state they were in, when Darwin was there. #Galapagos, #Iguanas, #Darwin