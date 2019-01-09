Denmark Racism: Integration or Alienation?

If happiness can ever be measured, then according to various indicators, Denmark is one heck of a place to be. Until perhaps you look a little closer. Official ghettos and moves to make immigrant children from the age of one, learn what makes Denmark, Denmark. Have exposed deep divisions. What is happening to Wonderful, Wonderful, Copenhagen? Joining us at the Roundtable was Joachim B. Olsen, Government spokesperson on Immigration and Integration; Trine Christensen, Director of Amnesty International in Denmark; Dr Russell Foster, Lecturer in European Politics at King's College London and Andrew Gilligan Journalist and Senior Correspondent, Sunday Times. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Denmark #ghettos #immigration #refugees #Copenhagen