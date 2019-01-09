The Trump Presidency: Trump makes case for border wall in TV address

President Donald Trump has used his first live television address to declare a crisis on America's southern border. And in the process, he's come under fire for using scare tactics to frighten Americans over immigration. Trump is still demanding billions of dollars for his controversial wall along the Mexican border. But Democratic leaders have hit back - accusing the president of holding the American people hostage by shutting down the government until he gets his way. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports. #DonaldTrump