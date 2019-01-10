January 10, 2019
Iraq's Refugees: Harsh winter makes life difficult for refugees
When Daesh swept into the Sinjar area in Iraq in August 2014, hundreds of Yazidis were killed and thousands kidnapped or displaced . Daesh left the region in November of 2015, but since then, very few families have returned, and many are living in displacement camps like Dawoudiya under very harsh in tough conditions, John Joe Regan reports.
