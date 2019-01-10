WORLD
During the early 20th century, at a time when cinema was still a young artform passionate filmmakers made it their mission to constantly push the limits of the medium. One director in particular, Fritz Lang, attained master status for his innovative techniques and ability to re-invent cinema with each motion picture he made. His most important film, the black and white masterpiece Metropolis was made more than 90 years ago but to this day it can still be seen as a silent warning about a future which isn't that far off. For more on exactly how Metropolis is still both relevant and inspiring, Showcase is joined by Barbara Mennel, a professor of film studies at the University of Florida.
January 10, 2019
