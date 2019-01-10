Why is Germany considering introducing a ‘mosque tax’ on Muslims?

In Germany, Muslims may soon have to pay for their beliefs. Angela Merkel's ruling Christian Democratic Union says it's considering introducing a so-called mosque tax to be paid by Muslim citizens. The aim is to counter extremism and foreign influence. Guest: Zafer Mese General Co-ordinator for the Berlin office of the Turkish think tank SETA #Germany #MosqueTax #ReligiousTax