Will the US ease sanctions on North Korea?
Last year, the first ever meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting US president ended with Kim Jong-un promising to denuclearise and establish new relations with Washington. But it seems things haven’t gone to plan so far. In his latest warning, the North Korean leader warned the US, saying it could seek an alternative course, if sanctions are not lifted. Guests: Han Park Founding director of the Center for the Study of Global Issues Bruce Klingner Former CIA chief of the Korea branch Xu Qinduo Political analyst specialising in Chinese affairs. #sanctions #NorthKorea #NorthKoreaSanctions
January 10, 2019
