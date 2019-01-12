BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Trump makes appeal to public on US border wall |Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has used his first Oval Office address to appeal to the public, asking them to support his long-promised border wall with Mexico. A dispute over its funding has now kept the US government partially shutdown for almost three weeks. Trump has blamed Democrats who have so far refused to fund the 5.7-billion-dollar project. But one tech start-up wants to cash-in on the debate. more on this now with Peter Schiff who joins us from Dorado in Puerto Rico. He's the CEO and chief global strategist at the retail brokerage from, Euro Pacific Capital.
Trump makes appeal to public on US border wall |Money Talks
January 12, 2019
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us