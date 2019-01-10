January 10, 2019
DRC Elections: Opposition leader wins presidential election
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has elected a new leader - but it's not without controversy. The electoral commission says opposition candidate, Felix Tshisekedi, has been declared the winner, with about 38% of the vote. But there are allegations of voting irregularities, and as Jacob Brown reports, many are worried this could lead to violence. #DRC, #Election, #Congo
