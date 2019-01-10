Egypt condemns the coup attempt in Gabon

"If you don't know how to do coups, come to us and we will teach you." The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has condemned the failed coup attempt in Gabon. Egyptians took to social media to criticise the statement. In 2013, Abdel Fattah el Sisi led a military coup ousting Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, from power. After the coup, Morsi was sentenced to life in prison for "conspiring against Egypt". Sisi was sworn in as the country's president in June 2014 and has been in power since then. #Gabon #Egypt #coup