Unrest follows DRC election | Venezuela’s Maduro begins a new term| Iran’s Instagram ban

Protesters have been killed following the announcement that opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi won the country's landmark presidential election. Could allegations of fraud be true? Also, Nicolas Maduro begins a new term as Venezuela's president. But could political unrest and international pressure cause him to step down? And, Iran's government plans to ban Instagram. #DRCElection #MaduroNoEsMiPresidente #YoSoyPresidente #Venezuela #IranBan