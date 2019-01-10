TRUMP VS DEMS: WARNING: contains strong language!

Younger, browner, cooler – the 116th Congress is the most diverse in history and they’re gunning for the Trump administration. But Trump 2020 campaigner Mica Mosbacher tells the Nexus that the ‘Art of the Deal’ president won’t be bullied by the likes of Nancy Pelosi and her incoming lawmakers. And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign brand manager tells us how their friendship began with heated debates and Mexican food! Oh... and what would Malcolm X say about all this? Nexus with Matthew Moore. #DonaldTrump #Democrats