WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Trump Presidency: Donald Trump visits US-Mexico border
Donald Trump says if Congress doesn't give him the money for a wall along the US border with Mexico, he would "probably, almost definitely" declare a national emergency. That would allow him to bypass lawmakers and use taxpayers' dollars to construct the barrier. Sources say senior officials in the adminstration have been told to heighten the perceived threat posed by illegal crossings to justify the legality of Trump's possible declaration of an emergency. Our North American correspondent Jon Brain has travelled with the president to the Texan border town of McAllen. #TrumpPresidency #Mexico #Mexico2019
The Trump Presidency: Donald Trump visits US-Mexico border
January 11, 2019
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us