The Trump Presidency: Donald Trump visits US-Mexico border

Donald Trump says if Congress doesn't give him the money for a wall along the US border with Mexico, he would "probably, almost definitely" declare a national emergency. That would allow him to bypass lawmakers and use taxpayers' dollars to construct the barrier. Sources say senior officials in the adminstration have been told to heighten the perceived threat posed by illegal crossings to justify the legality of Trump's possible declaration of an emergency. Our North American correspondent Jon Brain has travelled with the president to the Texan border town of McAllen. #TrumpPresidency #Mexico #Mexico2019