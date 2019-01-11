Dutch Golden Age at the Hermitage Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase

While it may be one of the world's youngest art collections, it happens to contain the most important pieces of Dutch art in the world. After its debut at Paris' Louvre Museum in 2017, the Leiden Collection then made its way to the National Museum of China in Beijing. And now, the Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting to this extraordinary exhibit.