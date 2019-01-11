January 11, 2019
WORLD
Venezuela’s Maduro begins his second term as president amidst unrest and international pressure
Nicolas Maduro has begun his second six year term as Venezuela’s president. While he’s under great pressure to quit over his country’s economic woes, few are predicting his downfall anytime soon. Sandra Gathmann reports. #MaduroNoEsMiPresidente #YoSoyPresidente #Venezuela
