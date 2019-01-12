What’s behind the White House’s mixed messages on pulling out of Syria?

Turkey's foreign minister gave a stern warning that a military operation, to clear northern Syria of terrorists could happen at any time, regardless of the US withdrawal, which according to US defense officials, is pushing ahead. The US currently has about two-thousand troops in Syria, with most concentrated in the country's northeast. Part of a coalition to battle Daesh, the US armed, trained and fought alongside the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group. Guests: Ragip Soylu Correspondent covering Turkey at the Middle East Eye Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council #UnitedStates #Syria #WhiteHouse