The Trump Presidency: Thousands forced to look for work amid shutdown

US President Donald Trump says he won't declare a national emergency - at least not right now. He's been considering the option as a a way to end a partial government shutdown. In the meantine, hundreds of thousands of people are now forced to look for other work. TRT World's Lionel Donovan has more. #DonaldTrump #TrumpPresidency #UnitedStates