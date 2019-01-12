January 12, 2019
US Immigration: Migrants face long wait in border town
As Donald Trump continues to insist on the need for a border wall, thousands of people from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have been arriving in Mexico with the aim of getting into the US. Most of them say they are fleeing violence in their own countries. From Reynosa in Mexico our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Mexico #UnitedStates #USMigrants
