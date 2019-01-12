January 12, 2019
Yellow Vest Protests: Thousands march in anti-govt demonstrations
We begin In Paris where riot police have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters. It's the ninth weekend in a row that the yellow vests have been demonstrating across the country. The rallies began in response to the rising cost of fuel but now the protesters have new demands. Shamim Chowdhury has more. #YellowVest #Paris #France
