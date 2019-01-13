Mexico Teen Pregnancies: Ninety percent of young mums don't go to school

Mexico has more teenage pregnancies than any other country in the OECD. That's the group of 36 nations which aims to improve people's economic and social well-being. Many young Mexican mothers find it hard to get support, education or decent jobs, but in the capital, there's somewhere they can go for help. Valeria Leon reports. #Mexico #TeenPregnancies #Mexico2019