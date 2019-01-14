Venezuela on the Edge: Opposition leader says not afraid detention

The leader of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly says the 'game has changed'. On sunday, Juan Guaido was briefly detained and released by intelligence agents. He has told supporters he's not afraid of detention and has called for a rally. He's looking for support for his proposal to form a transitional government to replace the administration of Nicolas Maduro.