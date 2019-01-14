Nairobi Mall Attack: Four men await verdict for 2013 terror attack

In Kenya, a court is expected to deliver its verdict in the trial of four men charged with involvement the 2013 Westgate shopping mall attack in Nairobi. The men have denied taking part in the terror attack, for which the Somalia-based Al Shabaab group took responsibility. Shamim Chowdhury looks back at the event that killed 76 people. #NairobiMallAttack #AlShabaab #Kenya