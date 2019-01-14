Richemont is getting richer

Weeks of violent anti-government protests across France have turned Paris into a battleground. And from small shops to luxury giants, businesses are feeling the pain. Switzerland's Richemont, the world's second biggest luxury goods company, says the unrest hurt its earnings at the end of last year. But it also says Chinese customers have helped make up for the losses, despite a slowdown in their own economy. #France #Richemont #Paris