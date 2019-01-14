WORLD
2 MIN READ
Uncontacted Tribes: Forever in Isolation?
The killing of a Christian missionary last year focused global attention on the uncontacted Sentinelese tribe in India. Here at Roundtable it got us talking - what do we know about the world's uncontacted tribes? Why do they remain isolated? And is there ever a responsible way to contact the uncontacted? Joining us on skype from Santa Barbara, California is Anthropologist Professor Michael Gurven, and from Boston, Professor Daniel Everett - American linguist and author best known for his study of the Amazon Basin's Pirahã people and their language. Here in the studio is Sarah Shenker, Senior Campaigner for Survival International and Sue Cunningham, Trustee of Tribes Alive. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Tribes #Uncontacted #Indigenous
Uncontacted Tribes: Forever in Isolation?
January 14, 2019
Explore
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
EU hopeful of reaching US trade deal by July 9 to avoid tariffs
Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Malaysia reaffirms independent economic policy after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS countries
US-backed group proposes 'Human Transit Areas' for relocating Palestinians in Gaza: report
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us