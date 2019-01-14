Brexit Debate: May calls on MPs to back Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May has urged members of Parliament to take a second look at her Brexit deal before rejecting it. The deal paves the way for the UK to leave the EU on March 29th in an orderly fashion and enter a transition period. MPs are due to vote on it on Tuesday. It is likely to be defeated by a considerable margin despite Mrs May's pleas. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #UK #Brexit #BrexitDebate