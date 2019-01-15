Iran Aid Worker Arrest: Nazanin Zaghari starts a hunger strike

The husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran says his wife has been offered freedom if she agrees to become a spy for Iran. Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliff was arrested in Tehran in 2016 and convicted of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government. Her husband, Richard Ratcliff, has spoken to TRT World, and Sarah Morice has the story. #Iran #AidWorker #Arrestment