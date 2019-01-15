January 15, 2019
Brazil's Japanese Newspaper: 70 year-old Sao Paulo publication goes bust
They say print is dead, and even publications that have a niche market are struggling against the ease and efficiency of the Internet. But there are some holdouts, some publications printing for a target audience survive. Francis Collings brings us the story of one of these newspapers, from a place you wouldn't expect. #Brazilv #Japan #JapaneseNewspaper
