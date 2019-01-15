The War In Syria: Syrian Kurds flee to Turkey to escape YPG

With more than three and a half million people, Turkey hosts more Syrian refugees than any other country. According to Ankara, 300,000 are ethnic Kurds. Many are from the town of Kobani, and were forced to flee after Daesh attacked in 2014. As TRT World's Can Hasasu reports, it's the fear of another terror group that's stopping them from going home. #Syria #TheWarInSyria #SyrianKurds