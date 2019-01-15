Should the European Union do more for refugees?

Thousands of refugees escaped war and persecution, only to end up trapped behind bars. On the Greek Island of Lesvos lies Camp Moria. Designed to hold just over 3,000 people, at one point, it held almost three times that amount, and with conditions so bad, some who risked their lives fleeing violence, are trying to kill themselves. So is it time the EU did more for refugees? Guests: Catherine Woollard Secretary General of the European Council for Refugees and Exiles Sebastian Leape Volunteer at the Moria camp Costas Panayotakis Sociology professor at New York City College of Technology. #GreeceRiots #Greece #Migration