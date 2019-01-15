Europe’s most dangerous refugee camp

Description: Moria refugee camp is overcrowded, dirty and dangerous. The facility on the Greek island of Lesvos is designed to shelter only 3000 people, but at one point, held almost three times that amount. Fights often break out and stories of sexual violence are widespread. Already damaged by war, life in Moria is driving some refugees to suicide, including children. Hyder Abbasi gained exclusive access to the camp and sent this report.