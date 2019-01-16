France Debate: Macron starts campaign to calm 'yellow vests'

The French President Emmanuel Macron has launched what he calls a 'national debate' to convince yellow vest protesters that the government is listening to their concerns. He plans to hold a series of town hall debates over the course of two months, and encourage people to send their comments and suggestions online, too. Elena Casas reports. #France #YellowVest #EmmanuelMacron