Jean Wainwright and Ship to Shore | In Conversation | Showcase

Five years ago, an exhibition in Southampton, England, brought together a group of artists with very different styles. But one thing in common - they were all inspired by the sea. Since then, the woman who curated that show - Jean Wainwright has spoken to many of those artists about what lures them to the sea. Those interviews make up the foundation of her book: Ship to Shore. Showcase's Miranda Atty sat down with Wainwright to speak about what she discovered. #JeanWainwright #ShipToShore #Showcase