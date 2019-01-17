January 17, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is the Kurdish regional government ignoring torture claims?
Human Rights Watch says the treatment of teenagers detained by Kurdish regional government amounts to war crimes. Are these young Daesh suspects being forced to confess something they didn’t do? Guests: Dindar Zebari KRG's Coordinator for International Advocacy Belkis Wille Human Rights Watch's Senior Iraq Researcher #HumanRights #Kurds #Iraq
Is the Kurdish regional government ignoring torture claims?
Explore